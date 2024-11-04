A former Six Flags park is finally being demolished after Hurricane Katrina’s devastation

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans’ former Six Flags theme park, which shuttered in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, is finally coming down. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports demolition is underway at the eastern New Orleans site of carnival rides and buildings just off Interstate 10 that never reopened after Katrina struck. Developer Troy Henry told the newspaper Monday that crews have started to dismantle the site. Henry and others are advancing new plans for the land through a development partnership called Bayou Phoenix. He says Bayou Phoenix has reached an agreement with one of three anchor tenants. More updates about the project will be unveiled on Nov. 12

