New York State Police suspend a trooper while investigating his account of being shot and wounded

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York State Police have suspended a trooper without pay after launching an investigation into his account of being shot and wounded while trying to help a motorist on a Long Island highway. The decision was announced Monday after officers executed a search warrant at Trooper Thomas Mascia’s residence as they probed the circumstances of the shooting he reported Oct. 30. State police also canceled an alert issued for a car purportedly linked to the shooting.  A prosecutor says authorities are investigating inconsistencies in the officer’s account of the shooting. Police have said there is no video footage of the incident.

