Australian foreign minister raises allegations with Indian counterpart of targeting Sikhs in Canada

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia’s foreign minister says she raised allegations with her Indian counterpart that India has targeted Sikh activists in Canada. Foreign Minister Penny Wong said she discussed the Canadian allegations with Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar while he was in Australia on Tuesday. India has denied Canada’s allegation that India’s home minister ordered the targeting of Sikh activists inside Canada. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last year there were credible allegations the Indian government had links to the assassination of a Sikh activist in Canada. India has vehemently rejected the accusation. New Delhi has increasingly accused the Canadian government of giving free rein to Sikh separatists from a once-strong movement to create an independent homeland in India.

