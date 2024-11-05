Doña Ana County will observe Veterans Day

Las Cruces, NEW MEXICO (KVIA) -- Doña Ana County administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Nov. 11th in observance of Veterans Day. The county states they want to extend their deep gratitude to the veterans of all military branches who answered the call to duty and served our country honorably, as well as the families who support them. Emergency services and law enforcement will not be affected. County offices will resume regular business hours Tuesday, Nov. 12th at 8 a.m.

