El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA) -- The El Paso Children’s Hospital (EPCH) Foundation is set to receive a donation from GECU Foundation for Inagural Epilepsy Monitoring Unit. It will take place on Wednesday, November 6th, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. in the lobby of El Paso Children’s Hospital located at 4815 Alameda Ave, El Paso, TX 79905.

