North Carolina attorney general’s race features 2 members of Congress

One of two outgoing members of Congress will be North Carolina’s next attorney general. Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop and Democratic U.S. Rep. Jeff Jackson were vying for the job in Tuesday’s election. The winner succeeds two-term Attorney General Josh Stein, the Democratic nominee for governor. A Republican hasn’t been elected attorney general since 1896. The campaign is one of the most closely watched of the 10 attorney general elections this year. Jackson and Bishop have each labeled the other too radical for the position. In addition to attorney general, North Carolina voters were choosing candidates for eight other statewide executive branch jobs Tuesday.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.