Tropical Storm Rafael spins toward the Cayman Islands as Cuba prepares for hurricane hit

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Rafael is chugging toward the Cayman Islands and is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane en route to Cuba. A hurricane warning is in effect for the Cayman Islands and the Cuban provinces of Pinar del Rio, Artemisa, La Habana, Mayabeque, Matanzas and the Isle of Youth. Rafael is forecast to approach Cuba on Wednesday. The country is still struggling to recover from Hurricane Oscar. It battered the island about two weeks ago, killing at least six people. The storm also coincided with a large-scale blackout on the island.

