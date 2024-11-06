Powerful winds and low humidity raise wildfire risk across California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is being lashed by powerful winds that are causing humidity levels to drop and raising the risk of wildfires in much of the state. The National Weather Service in Los Angeles amended its red flag warning for increased fire danger with a rare “particularly dangerous situation” label. It said Wednesday that with predicted gusts between 50 and 100 mph and humidity levels as low as 8%, parts of Southern California could experience conditions ripe for “extreme and life-threatening” fire behavior. Forecasters also have issued red flag warnings from California’s central coast through the San Francisco Bay Area and into counties to the north.

