Skip to Content
News

AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition

KVIA
By
New
Published 4:22 AM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Big shifts with small groups and small shifts with big groups helped return Donald Trump to the White House. AP VoteCast, a survey of more than 120,000 voters nationwide, showed that Trump held on to his traditional coalition by winning over a majority of white voters, voters without a college degree and older voters. He held the support of those voters at a similar level to 2020 — or made small gains. He also slightly expanded his coalition to include several groups that have traditionally been a part of the Democratic base.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content