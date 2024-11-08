AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition

WASHINGTON (AP) — Big shifts with small groups and small shifts with big groups helped return Donald Trump to the White House. AP VoteCast, a survey of more than 120,000 voters nationwide, showed that Trump held on to his traditional coalition by winning over a majority of white voters, voters without a college degree and older voters. He held the support of those voters at a similar level to 2020 — or made small gains. He also slightly expanded his coalition to include several groups that have traditionally been a part of the Democratic base.

