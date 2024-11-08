Entergy Mississippi breaks ground on new power station

GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Entergy Mississippi has broken ground on a new power station that ultimately will help power 385,000 homes across its 45-county service area, officials said.

Thursday’s groundbreaking of the Delta Blues Advanced Power Station in Greenville, Mississippi, is a $1.2 billion investment expected to be online in 2028, company officials said in a news release. When fully operational, the plant will provide the state a newer, cleaner and more attractive power source to highlight when recruiting new industry and jobs to Mississippi, the company said.

“Companies are looking for affordable, reliable and clean power –- and today we’re proving that we can meet those needs. The Delta Blues Advanced Power Station is leading a new era of power generation in Mississippi, while using better technology to drive sustainability and keep costs as low as possible for our customers,” said Drew Marsh, Entergy chair and chief executive officer.

The new facility will be equipped with a combined-cycle combustion turbine and dual-fuel technology. While natural gas is the primary resource, it will be designed to support blended hydrogen to produce reliable energy while significantly reducing carbon emissions, the company said.

Gov. Tate Reeves described the project as a “huge win” for Greenville, Washington County and the state.

“Entergy has been an exceptional partner in growing our state’s economy. This new plant … is a great example of Mississippi’s commitment to bringing reliable, available, and affordable energy to our state’s residents and businesses,” he said.

“We are not just investing in Mississippi’s energy future, we are igniting a transformative opportunity for economic development across the Delta,” U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson said. “This project represents a commitment to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions, but also represents a commitment to economic development that will create jobs, stimulate local businesses, and uplift our communities. By prioritizing sustainable energy, we are ensuring that our communities thrive and that the benefits of growth are felt by everyone.”

In addition to the groundbreaking, the company celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Gerald Andrus Steam Electric Station, which will be retired when the new plant opens.

“By replacing the end-of-life gas generation with more clean and efficient generation, Entergy Mississippi is ensuring customers continue to have modern, reliable energy well into the future,” the company said.

Entergy Mississippi is a subsidiary of New Orleans-based Entergy Corporation, which provides electricity to 3 million customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.