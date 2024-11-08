Skip to Content
News

Kaden Gumbs’ double-double powers Texas State to 102-62 victory McMurry

KVIA
By
Published 9:08 PM

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Kaden Gumbs had 27 points and 10 rebounds in Texas State’s 102-62 win over McMurry on Friday night.

Gumbs added three steals for the Bobcats (2-0). Drue Drinnon scored 21 points while going 7 of 12 (5 for 8 from 3-point range) and added six rebounds. Josh O’Garro shot 5 of 7 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 17 points, while adding five rebounds and six assists.

The War Hawks were led by Matt Pena, who posted 15 points. Josh Alcocer added 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content