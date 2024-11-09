5 siblings some of whom deaf are among the dead in Israeli strikes in Lebanon
Associated Press
TYRE, Lebanon (AP) — A resident of the southern Lebanese port city of Tyre says an Israeli airstrike has left at least seven dead, among them five siblings, three of whom were deaf and mute. Israel meanwhile carried out airstrikes on different parts of southern and eastern Lebanon Saturday hours after Beirut’s southern suburbs were pounded by jets, destroying several buildings. Lebanon’s Hezbollah group said it fired dozens of rockets on northern Israel and shot down a drone over south Lebanon. The Health Ministry said the strikes on Tyre late Friday night also wounded 46 people.