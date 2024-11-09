UK police watchdog reviews handling of Mohamed Al Fayed sex crime allegations

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s police watchdog is assessing complaints from two women over how the Metropolitan Police handled sex crime allegations they made against the late Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed. Police have been reviewing multiple allegations of rape or sexual assault against the billionaire owner of the famed London department store. Al Fayed was never prosecuted and died last year aged 94. The Metropolitan Police said that it referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct after two women came forward in recent weeks with concerns about how their allegations were handled by officers when first reported in 2008 and 2013.

