Oldacre, with 21 points and 14 rebounds, paces No. 4 Texas in a 119-47 win over Southeast Missouri

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Newcomer Kyla Oldacre had career-bests of 21 points and 14 rebounds in just 17 minutes, point guard Rori Harmon made a successful return from a knee injury, and No. 4 Texas opened its season with a 119-47 victory over Southeast Missouri on Sunday.

Oldacre, a 6-foot-6 junior who transferred this season from Miami and is the backup center, used her height advantage to dominate inside, converting 8 of 12 field goal attempts.

Harmon suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament that caused her to miss the final 26 games last season after appearing in the first 12. She had 10 points and seven assists in 20 minutes.

Madison Booker and starting center Taylor Jones scored 18 points apiece for Texas. Booker, a sophomore AP preseason All-American, had 11 rebounds and six assists. The 6-4 Jones converted all eight of her field-goal attempts inside while playing 19 minutes. Jones, a senior, made a career-best five steals.

Skylar Barnes led Southeast Missouri (0-2) with 11 points. The Redhawks shot just 29.5% from the field and committed 33 turnovers.

Takeaways

Southeast Missouri: The Redhawks, picked to finish last in the 11-team Ohio Valley Conference did not have the size to compete with Texas inside. Their tallest players are listed at 6-1.

Texas: The Longhorns shared the ball well, producing 27 assists on 48 baskets. Coach Vic Schaefer plans to use some four-guard lineups. Texas has good depth at guard, including stars Harmon, Booker and Leila Phelia.

Key moment

Texas quickly created distance. The Longhorns made a 15-2 push in the first quarter, and then finished the period with a 34-15 lead. Jones scored 12 points in the quarter, converting 6 of 6 shots inside. Texas pulled far away for a 66-29 halftime lead. Oldacre scored 10 in the second quarter.

Key stat

Texas outscored Southeast Missouri 86-18 in the paint.

Up next

Southeast Missouri is at Evansville on Thursday, and Texas hosts Lamar on Wednesday.

Southeast Missouri is at Evansville on Thursday, and Texas hosts Lamar on Wednesday.