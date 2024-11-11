International Criminal Court prosecutor won’t step down during new probe into misconduct accusations

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Criminal Court’s oversight body announced it will open an outside investigation into sexual misconduct accusations against its top prosecutor. That confirms prior reporting by The Associated Press. Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan said that he won’t step down during the probe. The ICC’s internal watchdog opened and shut an inquiry into the allegations after only five days. Now the oversight body says an external investigation will be opened to ensure an impartial and fair process. Khan has categorically denied the accusations that he tried to coerce a female aide into a sexual relationship.

