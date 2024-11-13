Skip to Content
East Texas A&M knocks off Southern 70-68

KVIA
Published 8:38 PM

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Khaliq Abdul-Mateen’s 18 points helped East Texas A&M defeat Southern 70-68 on Wednesday night.

Abdul-Mateen added five rebounds for the Lions (1-3). Evan Phelps added 14 points and four steals. Scooter Williams Jr. scored the final points of the game, giving the Lions a 70-68 lead with 59 seconds remaining. He finished with 13 points.

The Jaguars (0-3) were led by Cam Amboree, who posted 20 points. Tidjiane Dioumassi added 13 points and six assists for Southern. Damariee Jones also had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: News

Associated Press

