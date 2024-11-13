Spending on El Paso city council races increases more than 75% in 2024

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The cost of all campaign activity in the races for city council in El Paso increased greatly in 2024 over versus the last presidential election year in 2020. There were more races on the ballot this year while overall voter turnout did drop - 254,222 or 48.66% of registered voters in the county in 2024 compared to 269,007 or 55.13% voter turnout in 2020.

As ABC-7 has reported, total spending in the city of El Paso elections has increased year-over-year. $385,414.98 was spent by or for the six city council races in 2024, according to the latest campaign finance reports available 8 days out from election day. That means the average cost per vote was $3.01 by all campaigns for the 127,778 ballots cast on El Paso city council campaigns.

For the four council races in 2020, there was a higher participation level and less spending overall - 91,641 total votes across all city council elections at a total cost of $218,272.11, or $2.38 cost per vote.

The most expensive city council race this year was the District 1 seat being vacated by Brian Kennedy, who is now in the runoff for mayor of El Paso. $120,130.85 has been spent by or for the four campaigns vying for the seat, and with 28,333 ballots cast, the average cost per vote there is $4.24

The most economical race this year was that for District 5, currently held by Isabel Salcido. She came in fifth in her run for mayor this year. For the five campaigns in the district, only $23,915.93 was spent in total since the start of the year, with an average cost per vote there of $1.33.