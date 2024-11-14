Houston looking to back up big win against an Arizona team looking for answers

Houston (4-5, 3-3 Big 12) at Arizona (3-6, 1-5), Friday, 10:15 p.m. EST (FS1)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Arizona by 1 1/2.

Series record: Houston leads 3-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Houston is looking to build upon its 24-19 win over No. 20 Kansas State while Arizona is looking for answers. The Cougars had a solid win by beating Utah 17-14 on Oct. 26 and followed that up by scoring two fourth-quarter touchdowns to rally past the Wildcats on Nov. 2. The Wildcats have plummeted after a season that started with a No. 20 ranking in the preseason AP Top 25. Arizona may have hit bottom last week against UCF, a 56-12 blowout for its fifth straight loss. Houston and Arizona each had bye weeks to prepare for Friday’s game.

KEY MATCHUP

Arizona’s defense vs. Houston QB Zeon Chriss. For all the strides the Wildcats made on defense last year, they seem to have taken a step back this year. Arizona allowed 602 yards of total offense against UCF and is near the bottom of the FBS in scoring and total defense. Chriss was perfect a week ago, becoming the 23rd FBS quarterback to complete all his passes in a game (minimum 10 passes) by going 11 for 11.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Houston: LB Michael Batton. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound senior leads the Cougars with 66 tackles, including 7.5 for loss. He has three sacks for 15 yards.

Arizona: WR Tetairoa McMillan. For all the troubles Arizona’s had this season, McMillan has continued to shine. The preseason All-American is second nationally with 1,066 yards receiving on 63 catches with six TDs.

FACTS & FIGURES

Houston’s defense is 24th in total defense at 318.9 yards allowed per game after finishing 104th nationally a year ago. … Arizona’s rushing offense is 110th nationally, averaging 1115 yards per game. … The Cougars’ win against Kansas State was their highest ranked win since beatin No. 14 South Florida in 2017. … Noah Fifita needs 104 yards passing to pass Ortege Jenkins (5,424) for 10th on Arizona’s all-time list. … After averaging 7.4 penalties per game through the first five games, Houston is averaged 3.5 its last four games. … Arizona’s Tyler Loop is sixth among active FBS kickers in field goal percentage at 84%.

