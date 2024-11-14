Sun Bowl Association announces 2024 grand marshal and contract renewal with glasheen, valles & inderman injury lawyers

El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA) -- This year’s Glasheen, Valles and Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade will take place Thursday, November 28th at 10 a.m. on Montana Avenue. The theme will be “Nice as rice and mellow as Jell-O”.

On Thursday November 14th, the Sun Bowl Association and Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers announced the renewal of their partnership for the 88th Annual Sun Bowl Parade which funds the resources needed to host the parade. They also announced Wayne Thornton, former Sun Bowl Association Board President as the Grand Marshal.

"I'm beyond honored to be able to lead the Sun Bowl Parade as the Grand Marshal,” said Thornton. "It's especially neat as I will get to experience this parade as a participant as I typically volunteer and help on parade day."

This is the fourth parade with Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers as the title sponsor. Executive Director Bernie Olivas said “We are extremely excited to renew the relationship and title sponsor for this great event and great El Paso tradition”.