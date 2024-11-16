Abdul-Hakim scores 15 in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 83-58 victory over Tennessee Tech

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Hasan Abdul-Hakim scored 15 points as UT Rio Grande Valley beat Tennessee Tech 83-58 on Saturday in the Greenbrier Tip-Off River Division Championship game.

Abdul-Hakim had five rebounds for the Vaqueros (3-2). Trey Miller shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to add 12 points. Howard Fleming Jr. finished 5 of 5 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding nine rebounds.

The Golden Eagles (3-2) were led in scoring by Jaylon Johnson, who finished with 13 points and two steals. Rodney Johnson Jr. added 12 points and two steals for Tennessee Tech. Matthew Sells had nine points.

