Incarnate Word tops Stephen F. Austin 27-20 to wrap up another Southland championship

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Roy Alexander scored twice, Zach Calzada threw for a touchdown, and Incarnate Word clinched the Southland Conference championship on Saturday, defeating Stephen F. Austin 27-20.

The FCS No. 6 Cardinals (9-2, 6-0) lead SE Louisiana by one game with one to play and have clinched their fourth Southland championship in the past seven years. Thanks to a 34-31 victory over the Lions three weeks ago, UIW will claim the Southland’s automatic berth to the FCS playoffs.

UIW held Stephen F. Austin to four field goals over the first 53 minutes on Saturday. The Cardinals built a 27-12 lead on the strength of Dekalon Taylor’s 7-yard touchdown run, a 13-yard run from Alexander and Calzada’s 5-yard pass to Alexander. Brack Peacock booted two field goals.

Calzada struggled one week after throwing five TD passes against Lamar. Against SFA, he completed 15 of 32 passes for 205 yards. He was intercepted three times.

Taylor led UIW with 74 yards rushing. Alexander scored on his only carry and caught six passes for 69 yards.

Gavin Rutherford was 21-of-35 passing for 209 yards and was intercepted twice. He threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Kylon Harris in the fourth quarter.

