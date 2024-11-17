Australian senate censures Indigenous lawmaker who yelled at King Charles III

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian senators have voted to censure an Indigenous colleague who yelled at King Charles III during a reception in Parliament House last month. The censure of independent Sen. Lidia Thorpe on Monday is a symbolic gesture that records her colleagues’ disapproval of her conduct during the first visit to Australia by a British monarch in 13 years. The motion was carried 46 votes to 12. Government leader in the Senate Penny Wong said Thorpe’s outburst sought to “incite outrage and grievance.” Thorpe launched an expletive-laden rant at Charles following his speech during his visit to Canberra and Sydney. Following her censure, Thorpe said she would repeat her rant if Charles returned.

