Hollywood stars gather for honorary Oscars event celebrating Quincy Jones, Bond producers, more

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Many of Hollywood’s biggest stars are set to gather in Los Angeles Sunday night for the annual Governors Awards. The event, put on by the film academy’s board of governors, is honoring the late Quincy Jones, James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, filmmaker Richard Curtis and casting director Juliet Taylor. It’s also a de-facto campaign stop for Oscar hopefuls as awards season gets underway. The Governors Awards are often an emotional affair. But this 15th event took on an added sadness when Jones earlier this month. There are still plans to honor Jones on Sunday with a tribute to his life, work and legacy.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.