New Jersey internet gambling sets another revenue record at $213 million

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s internet gambling market set another record in October, the latest proof that people are betting more of their money online rather than coming to Atlantic City to gamble it in person. Figures from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement show the casinos and their online partners won $213.6 million from internet gambling in October, surpassing September’s previous record of $208 million. When in-person, internet and sports betting money is included, the nine casinos, two horse tracks that take sports bets and their online partners won just under $500 million in October, an increase of 2.6% from a year ago.

