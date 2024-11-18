Riders stuck in midair for over 2 hours on Knott’s Berry Farm ride

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Knott’s Berry Farm spokesperson says more than 20 riders were suspended in midair for hours after a Southern California theme park ride malfunctioned. The spokesperson says 22 riders at the Southern California theme park were stuck on the Sol Spin ride. Technical difficulties caused it to stop at about 2:00 p.m. Monday. The riders were evacuated from the ride by 4:30 p.m., according to the ride manufacturer’s and park’s emergency procedures. The park spokesperson says two guests were taken to the hospital for evaluation “out of an abundance of caution.” The Sol Spin brings riders up over six stories high.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.