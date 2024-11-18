Texas A&M official picked to lead University of Arkansas system

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An official with Texas A&M University has been picked to lead the University of Arkansas system.

The UA Board of Trustees on Monday unanimously approved the selection of retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Jay B. Silveria as president of Arkansas’ largest university system.

Silveria, the associate vice president and executive director of Texas A&M University and the Bush School of Government & Public Service in Washington, D.C., is expected to start Jan. 15, contingent upon the successful negotiation of an employment agreement as directed by the UA board.

Silveria, a command pilot with more than 3,900 hours in elite military aircraft, retired from the Air Force in November 2020 after a 35-year career, UA said in a statement. He spent the last three years of his service as superintendent of the U.S. Air Force Academy.

“I am humbled by this opportunity to lead the UA System and feel that there is tremendous potential to build on its outstanding reputation and high-quality programming,” he said.

Silveria will succeed President Donald Bobbitt, who announced his retirement earlier this year after leading the system for nearly 13 years.

The board conducted a national search and held special meetings in recent weeks to consider candidates.

“The Board is very proud of this selection, and we are looking forward to welcoming General Silveria and his family to Arkansas, and helping him familiarize himself with our unique System and our dedicated students, faculty and staff across the state,” Board Chair Kelly Eichler said.