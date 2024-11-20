India’s prime minister meets with Caribbean leaders in Guyana with security in mind

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Guyana, marking the first visit by an Indian leader in more than 50 years to the South American country with diaspora ties. Guyana serves as headquarters for the 15-member Caribbean trade bloc known as Caricom, and Modi was expected to meet with regional leaders Wednesday as part of the India-Caricom summit. He arrived with promises to help the region in areas including health, energy and agriculture. But Modi also was thinking of home, noting Guyana’s growing importance as an oil-producing nation after vast quantities of oil and gas were discovered off its coast in 2015.

