Free UTEP tuition for El Paso students from families making $100,00 a year or less

Published 11:12 AM

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- UTEP announced they have expanded their Paydirt Promise for families in the El Paso area.

The Promise previously had been for families making $80,000 per year, but now the Promise will be expanded for families making up to $100,000 per year.

The Board of Regents allocated an additional $35 million to the fund to support the expansion.

The Promise covers tuition and mandatory fees for eligible students. Students must be Texas residents and have to be pursuing their first bachelors degree.

According to UTEP, currently more than 9,000 students benefit from the program, and with this they hope hundreds more can qualify.

The UT system is also expanding the program for all 9 of it's campuses, also for families making $100,000 per year. ABC-7 is working to confirm if UTEP's expansion is in connection with the UT system.

