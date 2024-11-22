Rice earns 61-58 win against Houston Christian

HOUSTON (AP) — Trae Broadnax had 19 points in Rice’s 61-58 victory against Houston Christian on Friday night.

Broadnax had six rebounds for the Owls (5-1). Denver Anglin shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to add 15 points. Kellen Amos shot 3 of 7 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Bryson Dawkins finished with 10 points and six rebounds for the Huskies (2-3).

Rice went into halftime tied with Houston Christian 29-29. Anglin scored 10 points in the half. Rice took the lead for good with 1:49 left in the second half on a shot from Anglin to make it 59-57.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.