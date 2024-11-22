WinterFest kicks off in Downtown El Paso  

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- WinterFest returns tomorrow, bringing holiday cheer and festive fun to Downtown. From the dazzling lights at San Jacinto Plaza to the iconic ice skating rink, this year’s six-week event promises something for everyone.

WinterFest features family-friendly activities, local vendors, food trucks, live entertainment, and plenty of photo-worthy moments.

Tune in to Good Morning El Paso this morning for live interviews and a sneak peek at what’s in store for this year’s WinterFest.