Auburn wins 43-41, four-OT thriller over playoff hopeful No. 15 Texas A&M

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Payton Thorne hit KeAndre Lambert-Smith for a two-point play in the fourth overtime to lift Auburn to a 43-41 victory over No. 15 Texas A&M on Saturday night, capping a brutal day for Southeastern Conference playoff contenders.

With the teams both getting one play to score from the 3, Texas A&M turned to trickery on its attempt. Receiver Terry Bussey took the direct snap and handed off to quarterback Marcel Reed, who had lined up at receiver. Reed’s pass to Amari Daniels fell incomplete in the end zone.

The Tigers (5-6, 2-5 SEC) became the day’s latest unranked league team to play spoiler, with fans finally having something to celebrate in a disappointing season. They stormed the field and filled it from end zone to end zone but did leave the goalposts alone.

Texas A&M (8-3, 5-2), which had rallied from a 21-0 first-half deficit, suffered the fate of two other SEC playoff hopefuls. Florida had already upended No. 9 Mississippi’s playoff and SEC title hopes with a 24-17 upset, and No. 7 Alabama fell 24-3 at Oklahoma.

The Aggies are still alive in a bid for their first SEC championship but are heading into a game with rival No. 3 Texas.

Thorne passed for 301 yards and two touchdowns to Cam Coleman. Jarquez Hunter ran 28 times for 130 yards and three scores. Coleman had seven catches for 128 yards, and Lambert-Smith had two for 104.

Reed passed for 297 yards and three touchdowns, and Daniels rushed 27 times for 90 yards and a score.

Auburn and Texas A&M traded touchdowns in the first overtime and field goals in the second. Both teams had incompletions on two-point conversions from the 3-yard line in OT No. 3.

Auburn forced overtime with Ian Vachon’s 29-yard field goal with five seconds left. The 15-play drive was stalled by two false start penalties after first-and-goal.

Bussey returned the kick across midfield before getting taken out of bounds.

The Takeaway

Texas A&M: The Aggies gained 296 yards after halftime.

Auburn: Got the biggest win of coach Hugh Freeze’s second season. Auburn had blown double-digit leads in the second half against both Oklahoma and Missouri.

Up next

Texas A&M hosts No. 3 Texas on Saturday, and Auburn is at No. 7 Alabama that same day.

