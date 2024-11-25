A voting machine firm suing Fox News now wants to probe Murdoch family trust fight

Lawyers for a voting machine company that’s suing Fox News want to question Rupert Murdoch about his contentious efforts to change his family trust. Attorneys for Smartmatic broached the request at a court date Monday. The election-technology firm’s $2.7 billion defamation suit regards Fox’s reporting on 2020 voting fraud claims. But Smartmatic’s attorneys suggest the separate succession fight over the network founder’s media empire might shed light on any Fox Corp. involvement in editorial matters. Fox says the Murdoch succession matter isn’t relevant and the statements made on the network weren’t defamatory.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.