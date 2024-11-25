Texas Tech Health El Paso says personal information was exposed in”Cybersecurity event”

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso confirmed this morning that a "cybersecurity event" may have exposed personal information for individuals.

The announcement, published on Texas Tech Health El Paso's website, says the released information varies for each person, but may include "name, date of birth, address, driver’s license number, government-issued identification number, financial account information, health insurance information and medical information, including medical records numbers, billing/claims data and diagnosis and treatment information."

The website says the Health Sciences Centers (HSCs) are working to notify people whose information was involved in the incident.

The announcement suggests individuals sign up for free credit reports from Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion and adds they can also place a "fraud alert" or "credit freeze."

The statement says Texas Tech Health is reviewing security policies and procedures as well as enhancing "system protection and monitoring" to prevent a future cybersecurity event.

"Individuals seeking additional information about this event can contact the toll-free dedicated assistance line at 1-866-902-1996 available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mountain Time, excluding major U.S. holidays," the announcement added.