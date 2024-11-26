Montana State wins 85-59 over Abilene Christian

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Max Agbonkpolo and Jabe Mullins scored 14 points apiece in Montana State’s 85-59 win against Abilene Christian on Tuesday.

Agbonkpolo added seven rebounds and Mullins had seven assists for the Bobcats (3-4). Brandon Walker added 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Wildcats (4-3) were led in scoring by Leonardo Bettiol, who finished with 18 points. Abilene Christian also got 10 points from Quion Williams. Rich Smith also had six points and six rebounds.

