El Pasoans discuss the best ways to address post-election discussions during Thanksgiving dinner

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- This year's Thanksgiving feast could lead to some fiery discussions following the post-election cycle. Some family members and loved ones will likely have different viewpoints, and it's important to know how to address awkward conversations.

The topic of politics could lead to some heated conversations, but ABC-7 spoke to some El Pasoans who said they had a game plan.

Frank Sierra said he is looking forward to seeing his friends. He said if politics do come up on Thursday, he will be accepting of the opinions of others.

"Pointing out the good things about both sides in, you know what I mean? Like looking at it from both perspectives. Yeah. And keep being open-minded," Sierra said.

Another visiting El Pasoan said politics typically do not come up at the dinner table.

"It isn't awkward. It's very much like an open conversation. And then we all have the same, like political views. So it does, like help," said Pamela Piña.

A family researcher told ABC News you should focus on why you decided to attend family Thanksgiving in the first place.

They also say you should avoid getting involved in the drama.

If situations do become intense, it is best to defuse the situation and walk away, something one El Pasoan agrees with.

"If anything gets too heated, just try to look for a safe space. If you feel unsafe, just, I don't know, go take a walk. Go to your favorite cousins, your favorite siblings, maybe even your favorite family members. If you don't feel comfortable with speaking about it at the dinner table, you don't have to. You don't have to partake," said Divya Cortez.

Other El Pasoans said they would try and keep the peace.

"This world is like going through a lot. So I want to I want to make sure I'm getting closer to my family and friends, and I really appreciate what I have right now. We should all work together to, to come to some union, because if we're divided, it's just you won't see eye to eye at all. You got to you got to see both sides." Sierra said.

"Just enjoy time with your family, like, just forget about the politics right now. You know, there's, like, a lot of stuff going around in the world, so just enjoy your family and spend the time," said Giselle Hurtado.

Most importantly, experts said to remember the reason for the Thanksgiving holiday.