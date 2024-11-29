City of El Paso encourages shopping local at WinterFest for Small Business Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso is marking Small Business Saturday and inviting the community to shop local at The Market at WinterFest in downtown El Paso this weekend.

According to a City release, The Market at WinterFest will feature a vibrant lineup of local artisans, cottage food vendors, and live entertainment. Located on Main Street between Santa Fe and El Paso Streets, the market will be open from 5 to 10 p.m.

Started in 2010, Small Business Saturday is meant to put the spotlight on local businesses during the holiday shopping season.

The City of El Paso's WinterFest continues through January 5, 2025. For more details, you can visit the official WinterFest website. For additional information about The Market at WinterFest, visit the MCAD website.