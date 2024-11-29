Skip to Content
Early voting begins Monday for City of El Paso, Socorro runoff election

Published 7:43 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Early voting starts on Monday for races going to runoffs in the City of El Paso and Socorro, and and will last for about half as long as recent mayoral election runoffs.

The early voting for mayor, the five city of El Paso council seats on the ballot, as well as a municipal court judge and Socorro city rep. will start Dec. 2nd and go through the following Tuesday, December 10.

That's 8 days in total, just over a week. Election day is then Saturday, December 14.

In previous runoffs for city elections in 2022 and 2020, early voting lasted for 13 days total, or closer to 2 weeks.

To find out what you will be voting on or to create sample ballots before heading to the polls, you can visit the El Paso County Election Department's website.

Andrew J. Polk

