Texas Tech Health El Paso, UTHealth Houston announce partnership to advance health care, research

The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso.
Photo courtesy of TTUHSCEP via El Paso Matters
The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso.
today at 6:14 PM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Tech Health El Paso is announcing a partnership with UTHealth Houston meant to enhance research funding, workforce development, and clinical innovation for the Borderland.

A release sent Friday by Texas Tech Health El Paso stated that the partnership specifically with the Center for Clinical and Translational Sciences at UTHealth Houston would advance health care, research, and clinical trials.

The release goes on to say that the focus of translational science is to efficiently convert scientific advancement into innovations. The partnership is expected to offer more funding opportunities through access to NIH and other federal grants, enhanced workforce training, economic development, and joint initiatives for pilot grants.

A joint announcement news conference is scheduled to be held next Thursday morning, Dec. 5, on the Texas Tech Health El Paso campus in south central. Speakers will include Texas Tech Health El Paso President Richard Lange and other campus and local business leaders, as well as vice presidents of clinical and translational sciences and of clinical research and health care quality at UTHealth Houston.

Andrew J. Polk

