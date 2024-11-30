Purdue Fort Wayne earns 77-57 win against Texas A&M-Commerce

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Jalen Jackson’s 16 points helped Purdue Fort Wayne defeat Texas A&M-Commerce 77-57 on Saturday.

Jackson also had six rebounds for the Mastodons (5-3). Corey Hadnot II shot 6 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Eric Mulder shot 6 of 7 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds. Maximus Nelson hit four 3s and scored 14 points.

Scooter Williams Jr. led the Lions (1-7) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and six rebounds. Khaliq Abdul-Mateen added 15 points for Texas A&M-Commerce. Josh Taylor also had seven points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.