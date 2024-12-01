70-year-old woman reported missing in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces Police Department is asking for your help in locating Jo Ann Melon Guadian.

Gaudian, a 70-year-old female, was last seen on Nov. 26 near the 200 block of E. Picacho Avenue in Las Cruces.

Police say she is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing approximately 140 lbs.

Gaudian has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing light pink pajama bottoms and a black shirt.

If you have any information on Gaudian's whereabouts or have seen her, call the Las Cruces Police Department at (575) 526-0795.