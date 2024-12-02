Rival union official says Atlantic City casino union boss should resign for opposing a smoking ban
Associated Press
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Workers seeking an end to smoking in Atlantic City casinos say the main employee union has been won over by tobacco companies seeking allies in the fight against smoking restrictions. They called Monday on union president Donna DeCaprio to resign. DeCaprio is president of Local 54 of the Unite Here union, which opposes a smoking ban on the grounds that so much business would be lost by smokers going elsewhere that one or more casinos could close, costing thousands of jobs. DeCaprio did not respond to requests for comment, but has said Atlantic City casinos are already facing enough financial stress even without a smoking ban.