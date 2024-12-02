7-year old gymnast wins state title

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- She's only seven years old, but she's putting El Paso on the map in the world of competitive gymnastics. Adeline Roacho took first place in level three at the North State Championship.

Adeline's love of jumping and flipping began during the pandemic, when she spent a lot of time on her family's trampoline. She loved it so much, her mom thought gymnastics would be an obvious next step. Now, four years later, her mom says watching her compete can get intense.

"It is nerve racking! I'm a stage mom. I'm video taping, I'm a mess-but I am so proud. I am her mother I think she is perfection," says Leda Roacho.

Her EP Gymnastics coach Selena Gomez says learning skills is one thing, but executing them at a high-pressure competition is another.

"It's hard to teach them to get out of their comfort zone and not get nervous under pressure. Because we'll have the best gymnastics here and then we get to the competition and they start breaking down. That never really happens with Adeline," coach Mendez says.

What's next for Adeline? Maybe she'll make her way into the record books, like her favorite gymnast, Simone Biles. Until then, she can be found practicing with her teammates at El Paso Gymnastics on the westside.

Way to go, Adeline! For more information on competitive gymnastics, click here: https://elpasogymnastics.com