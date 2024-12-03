US job openings rose last month, though hiring slowed, in mixed picture for labor market

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of job postings in the United States rebounded in October from a 3 1/2 year low in September, a sign that businesses are still seeking workers even though hiring has cooled. Openings rose 5% to 7.7 million from 7.4 million in September. Still, that figure is down significantly from 8.7 million job postings a year ago. Last month, job openings rose sharply in professional and business services, a category that includes engineers, tech employees and accountants, as well as in the restaurant and hotel and finance industries.

