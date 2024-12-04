California farmers are hopeful Trump administration will deliver more water to fields

Since winning election, President-elect Donald Trump has been talking about immigration, border security and government efficiency. But in California farm country, his comments about water are also getting attention. The state grows vast amounts of the country’s fresh produce thanks to a complex network of dams and canals that funnel water to the Central Valley. In recent years, farmers say they’re facing more limits on how much water they can access because of environmental concerns and hope a second Trump administration will ensure more stable water flows to their fields. Environmental and fishing advocates are concerned about what the new administration will do.

