Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel gets 5-year contract extension

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan gave athletic director Warde Manuel a five-year contract extension on the heels of the Wolverines’ upset over rival Ohio State and a strong start to the basketball season. Manuel, who has held the position since 2016, signed through June 30, 2030. The school announced the extension on Thursday. Manuel is also chairman of the College Football Playoff selection committee. Michigan had a disappointing football season, finishing 7-5, but a 13-10 win over then-No. 2 Ohio State took some pressure off of the program. Michigan has won 52 Big Ten championships since 2020.

