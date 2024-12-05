Things to know about the federal investigation into the Memphis Police Department

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A U.S. Department of Justice investigation found that the Memphis Police Department committed a host of civil rights violations, including using excessive force, making illegal traffic stops and disproportionately targeting Black people in the majority Black city. The 17-month investigation was launched after officers fatally beat Tyre Nichols after he ran away from a traffic stop in January 2023. It describes a police force reliant on flooding neighborhoods with traffic stops with insufficient training and oversight. Investigators found officers treat Black people more harshly than white people, discriminate against people with behavioral health disabilities and are aggressive and demeaning to children. City officials say they need to review the report thoroughly.

