Syrian insurgents enter 2 central towns, bringing them close to the city of Homs

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian opposition activists and pro-government media both say insurgents have entered two towns just north of the central city of Homs, bringing them closer to Syria’s third largest city. Friday’s break into Rastan and Talbiseh came a day after opposition gunmen captured the central city of Hama, Syria’s fourth largest, after the Syrian army said it withdrew to avoid fighting inside the city and spare the lives of civilians. The insurgents, led by the jihadi Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, have said that they will march to Homs and Damascus, President Bashar Assad’s seat of power. Over the past week, insurgents have made major gains in Syria’s north and center.

