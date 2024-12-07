Bailey scores 19 as Incarnate Word beats East Texas A&M 65-53

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Davion Bailey had 19 points in Incarnate Word’s 65-53 win against East Texas A&M on Saturday.

Bailey had four steals for the Cardinals (5-4, 1-1 Southland Conference). Dylan Hayman went 5 of 11 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to add 11 points. Jalin Anderson had nine points and shot 2 of 9 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 7 from the line.

The Lions (1-9, 0-2) were led in scoring by Scooter Williams Jr., who finished with 10 points. Mykol Sanchez-Vega added nine points for East Texas A&M. Josh Taylor finished with eight points. The Lions prolonged their losing streak to six in a row.

NEXT UP

Incarnate Word next plays Tuesday against Duke on the road, and East Texas A&M hosts South Alabama on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.