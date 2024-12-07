Shumate’s 22 help McNeese beat Div. III-LeTourneau 103-69

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Christian Shumate’s 22 points helped McNeese defeat NCAA Division-member LeTourneau 103-69 on Saturday night.

Shumate also contributed five rebounds for the Cowboys (5-4). Quadir Copeland added 20 points while shooting 7 of 8 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line while they also had nine rebounds, 11 assists, and three steals. Sincere Parker had 16 points and went 7 of 11 from the field.

The Yellow Jackets were led by Deonte Jackson, who posted 21 points, five assists and seven steals. Walker Blaine added 14 points and four assists for LeTourneau. Caedmon Liebengood also had 14 points.

McNeese visits Mississippi State in its next matchup on December 14.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.