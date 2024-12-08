Adam Schiff to be sworn into the Senate, where he wants to be more than a Trump antagonist

WASHINGTON (AP) — As California’s newest senator, Democrat Adam Schiff says he’s not going to shy away from familiar territory — opposing Donald Trump when he feels it is necessary. But he’s also hoping to be known for bipartisanship, as well, after campaigning in Republican areas of his state and working to learn more about rural issues that weren’t in his portfolio in his urban Los Angeles House district. Schiff will be sworn in on Monday because he is filling the seat of longtime Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who died last year. He will enter the Senate early this week with his Democratic House colleague Andy Kim of New Jersey.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.