Adam Schiff to be sworn into the Senate, where he wants to be more than a Trump antagonist
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — As California’s newest senator, Democrat Adam Schiff says he’s not going to shy away from familiar territory — opposing Donald Trump when he feels it is necessary. But he’s also hoping to be known for bipartisanship, as well, after campaigning in Republican areas of his state and working to learn more about rural issues that weren’t in his portfolio in his urban Los Angeles House district. Schiff will be sworn in on Monday because he is filling the seat of longtime Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who died last year. He will enter the Senate early this week with his Democratic House colleague Andy Kim of New Jersey.